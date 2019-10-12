Vaping toll 26 in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Twenty-six people have died from illnesses associated with e-cigarette use since March, health authorities said, while some 1,300 have suffered lung injuries linked to vaping. Officials have yet to identify the cause for the outbreak, which dates back to late March, and are pursuing multiple lines of investigation.
