close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

Wildfire in California destroys homes, causes emergencies

World

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES: A fierce wildfire that erupted in southern California destroyed homes and structures and caused “numerous medical emergencies” at a Riverside County mobile home park, fire officials said. The Sandalwood Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the start of its peak fire season, state officials said at a news conference. Although many of the blazes were contained by firefighters, the risk to life and property has prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co cut power to about 600,000 customers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World