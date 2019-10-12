Wildfire in California destroys homes, causes emergencies

LOS ANGELES: A fierce wildfire that erupted in southern California destroyed homes and structures and caused “numerous medical emergencies” at a Riverside County mobile home park, fire officials said. The Sandalwood Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the start of its peak fire season, state officials said at a news conference. Although many of the blazes were contained by firefighters, the risk to life and property has prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co cut power to about 600,000 customers.