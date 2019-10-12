close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

For poll promotions, Trump launches own channel

World

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has launched a channel on Amazon’s Twitch live streaming platform aimed at promoting his 2020 re-election campaign.

A spokeswoman for Twitch, a platform popular among videogame players, confirmed on Thursday the channel belonged to Mr Trump, though it couldn’t be immediately determined when the page was launched, Efe news reported.

Mr Trump, who held a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night, streamed the event live on the channel.The move comes after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also created a Twitch channel in June. Mr Sanders has streamed videos of campaign rallies and other content on his channel, which has about 88,700 followers.

Politicians aren’t allowed to buy or sell advertising on Twitch, a company spokeswoman said. They can, however, direct viewers to make donations elsewhere, such as through PayPal.

