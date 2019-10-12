Four Turkish soldiers killed in Syria offensive

ANKARA: Four Turkish soldiers were killed and several injured in the offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria on Friday, according to official and media reports.

Two of the soldiers were killed and three injured in direct fighting with the Syrian Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG) militia in northeastern Syria, the defence ministry said. The other two died after a shell hit a military base in Azaz further west, beyond the zone of the current offensive, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey launched “Operation Peace Spring” on Wednesday against the YPG, which it considers a “terrorist” off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey. Violent clashes have taken place primarily around the Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, which are controlled by the YPG.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 41 fighters for the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been killed since the operation began. Kurdish forces have shelled Turkish border towns in response, killing a total of nine civilians on Thursday and Friday and injuring dozens more, according to the latest figures given by the government and local media.

Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo: EU governments threatened sanctions against Turkey on Friday over its offensive in Syria, angrily rejecting President Tayyip Erdogan’s warning that he would “open the gates” and send 3.6 million refugees to Europe if they did not back him.

The European Union, which Turkey still formally aspires to join despite its growing criticism of Ankara’s human rights record, had already condemned the Turkish offensive but has been infuriated by Erdogan’s threats to send refugees to Europe. “We will never accept that refugees are weaponised and used to blackmail us,” European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter. “President Erdogan’s threats ... are totally out of place.”

Turkish and allied forces faced stiff Kurdish resistance on Friday as they battled to seize key Syrian border towns, on the third day of a broad offensive that has sparked a civilian exodus. President Donald Trump, whose order to pull back US troops from the border this week effectively triggered the invasion, said Washington would now seek to broker a truce.

The third such Turkish operation since the start of the war in Syria, was met with fierce international condemnation, including among Trump’s own allies, over what many saw as the blatant betrayal of a faithful ally.