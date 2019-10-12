Kyrgyz ex-leader a no-show at trial after summer of turmoil

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyz ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, who faces a litany of accusations including organising murder and civil unrest, failed to appear Friday at the opening of his trial, his lawyer said. The 63-year-old former ally of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was detained by police during a summer of political turmoil in the volatile Central Asian country but has refused to cooperate with investigators or the court in Bishkek. He has been charged with corruption over the release from jail and flight to Chechnya of one of the ex-Soviet nation’s most notorious mob bosses during his presidency in 2013.