close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

Taliban welcome Trump’s call to bring US troops home

World

N
Newsdesk
October 12, 2019

KABUL: A Taliban spokesman is apparently carefully following President Donald Trump’s comments even though the U.S. leader declared last month that the talks between an American peace envoy and the insurgents were “dead.” Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, tweeted about Trump’s speech at a rally in Minneapolis, just a few hours after the event, welcoming the U.S. president’s call to bring American troops home from Afghanistan. Shaheen said early on Friday that “Trump once again promised to withdraw forces from Afghanistan” and added that this “means that ending the occupation of Afghanistan is the American people’s choice. “ Trump told Thursday’s rally that American soldiers have been in Afghanistan almost 19 years and that “it’s time to bring them home.” He got a standing ovation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World