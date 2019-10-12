Modi, Xi look to patch up India-China ties

MAHABALIPURAM, India: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in India Friday for an “informal” seaside summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at mending relations between the historically prickly Asian giants after sharp words over Kashmir.

China was irked by India’s August move to split Jammu and Kashmir in two because it will make the state’s Ladakh region — part of which is claimed by Beijing — a separate Indian administrative territory.

India and China — home to more than a third of humanity — have never been the best of friends, going to war in 1962 and engaging in a series of Himalayan standoffs since.

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader and long a thorn in China’s side, has been allowed to live in and travel the world from his base Dharamsala in northern India since 1959.

In 2017 Delhi and Beijing staged an alarming two-month face-off on the Doklam plateau — claimed by China and Bhutan — when Chinese troops started building a road and India sent its forces to halt them.

However, the following year Xi and Modi patched things up in China’s Wuhan. Their latest meeting, over elaborate meals and dance performances in Mahabalipuram on Friday and Saturday, is aimed at building on that. Mahabalipuram — home to historical monuments that pay testament to India and China’s ancient ties — has seen more than 40 Tibetans, including a prominent activist, reportedly detained ahead of the summit.