Amazonian tribes in Ecuador join anti-austerity protests

QUITO: Indigenous tribe representatives from the Amazon in Ecuador joined an anti-austerity demonstration in Quito on Friday, as hopes for talks between protest leaders and the government dimmed following more than a week of unrest. Thousands of protesters, many wearing the traditional bowler hats of highland Indians or the face paint of lowland tribes, marched through the streets of the capital to demand President Lenin Moreno repeal a law that ended a four-decade fuel subsidy. Moreno announced the measure as a key part of efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit, in keeping with a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.