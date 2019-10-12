close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Cycling trials tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: Open trials to select Punjab cycling team will be held on October 13. Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) is holding these trials on Sunday at 7.00am starting from Punjab Stadium to Kasur and back. All the interested cyclists have been advised to feature in trials which will be monitored by Punjab Olympic Association.

