Cycling trials tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Open trials to select Punjab cycling team will be held on October 13. Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) is holding these trials on Sunday at 7.00am starting from Punjab Stadium to Kasur and back. All the interested cyclists have been advised to feature in trials which will be monitored by Punjab Olympic Association.
LAHORE: Open trials to select Punjab cycling team will be held on October 13. Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) is holding these trials on Sunday at 7.00am starting from Punjab Stadium to Kasur and back. All the interested cyclists have been advised to feature in trials which will be monitored by Punjab Olympic Association.