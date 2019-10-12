Punjab archery trials on 15th

LAHORE: The open trials for Punjab archery teams will be held on October 15 October. The trials for the selection of Punjab men & women teams will be held at Punjab Archery Training Center near hockey gound-No 2 Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore. All players in Punjab have been asked to participate in open trials which will be monitored by Punjab Olympic Association and Pakistan Archery Federation.