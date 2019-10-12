Warner returns to form with ton

BRISBANE: After a tortuous Ashes, David Warner marked his first innings of the Australia summer with an impressive century against Queensland at the Gabba.

Warner made just 95 runs in 10 innings against England and passed that mark with a handsome drive off Mark Steketee shortly before reaching his hundred from 179 balls by tucking a delivery off his hip through square leg. He removed his helmet, raised his bat to the dressing room and brought out a little leap of celebration.

His innings, and a stand of 147 with Nick Bertus, put New South Wales into a healthy position with a lead of 135 although Cameron Gannon added to his success of removing Steven Smith for a duck to finish with 5 for 94.

Earlier this week, national selector Trevor Hohns had stopped short of saying Warner’s position in the Test was secure regardless of early-season form, but this innings has ended any doubt of him returning at the Gabba next month for the first Test against Pakistan.

He had done well to survive the previous evening against some demanding bowling and continued to fight hard on the second morning. He wasn’t always secure - Gannon gave him a working over from round the wicket with one edge falling just short of third slip - but Warner drove and cut strongly when the chance was offered. This came after only a handful of net sessions since the Ashes.

Brief scores: New South Wales 9 for 288 (Warner 125, Bertus 53, Gannon 5-94, Neser 2-56) lead Queensland 153 (Labuschagne 69, Conway 5-17, Abbott 3-25) by 135 runs.