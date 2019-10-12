Qalandars set for T10 debut at Abu Dhabi

LAHORE: Qalandars are set to make their T10 debut as the opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi tournament will be played on November 15.

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi will lead the Qalandars. Afridi said he was pleased to bring PSL outfit Qalandars into the world of T10. “It’s an honour to play for the Qalandars, who have earned a global reputation through their play in Pakistan Super League and their development of homegrown players from Pakistan. We expect to reach new fans to continue to grow game of cricket,” he said.

Afridi and Morgan are some of the big Names set to lock horns the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Shane Watson, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Sunil Narine, M Nabi and Lasith Malinga are some of the other stars set to feature in the tournament.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said: “As for Team 8, that’s just one of the big announcements we have in store over the next few weeks as we look forward to our ticket launched on Thursday and the player draft on October 16”.