Wrestler Inam eyes gold in World Beach Games

LAHORE: Pakistani top wrestler Muhammad Inam who left for Qatar to feature in the World Beach Games eyes a gold medal in the extravaganza.

Inam, who was the only Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games said he had been training hard for the mega event. “I hope to win a gold medal in the mega event,” said Inam, who would be competing in -90 kg competition of the World Beach Games scheduled to be held from October 12 to 16.

He said the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have provided him with a kit and would bear the expenses for his participation in the event. “My competition would be held on October 13, 14 and 15,” he said.

Speaking about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, he said he wants to train in Russia for the qualifiers. The three qualifiers for Olympics would be held in February, March and April. Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively. Inam said if Pakistan sports board (PSB) could send him, another wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers, then the wrestlers would have bright chances to qualify for the mega event.