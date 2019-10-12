Raj, Raut star as India take ODI series

VADODARA: Riding on half-centuries from Mithali Raj and Punam Raut, India scripted their highest successful chase of 248 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Vadodara.

The visitors upped their batting game on Friday (October 11), posting a strong 247 on the board courtesy a half-century from Laura Wolvaardt, but Raj forged a 129-run partnership with Raut that laid the foundation of the chase despite suffering two early blows. Harmanpreet Kaur provided the finishing touches as India marched to the series win with five wickets and two overs to spare.

India made a solid start in their batting innings with half-centurions from the previous game, Jemimah Rodrigues and Priya Punia, going after the South African pacers. While Rodrigues took a liking to Shabnim Ismail, Punia was severe on Ayabonga Khaka who leaked 33 runs in her three-over opening spell. However, the duo fell in quick succession, when India had only 66 runs on the board.

Raj then combined with Raut to repair the damage with a century stand for the third wicket. In her typical style, Raj took the pressure off her partner and quickly outscored her to raise her 53rd ODI fifty in the 30th over, taking just 57 balls to get to the milestone. Raut caught up slowly and reached her fifty - 12th in ODIs - in the 35th. Earlier, asked to bat, South Africa showed marked improvement in the batting department with key contributions coming from nearly all batters. Lizelle Lee and Wolvaardt were both quick in the field, putting on 76 runs for the opening stand before Poonam Yadav provided India the much-needed breakthrough as Lee fell 10 short of her fifty.

Brief scores: South Africa Women247/6 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 69, Mignon du Preez 44; Poonam Yadav 2-42, Ekta Bisht 2-45, Shikha Pandey 2-38) lost to India Women 248/5 in 48 overs (Mithali Raj 66, Punam Raut 65, Harmanpreet Kaur 39*; Ayabonga Khaka 3-69) by 5 wickets.