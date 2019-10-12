PCB encourages families to watch national T20 Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its bid to encourage families to attend live action of the Zong 4G National T20 Cup tournament, has reserved Javed Miandad Enclosure at the Iqbal Stadium for families.

This initiative has been taken to encourage parents to attend matches with their children and enjoy what will be high-action cricket, featuring country’s best T20 cricketers in a tournament in which every match will count, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

Tickets for the Javed Miandad enclosure have been fixed at PKR200, while tickets for all other enclosures have been retained at PKR100, he said. “These tickets will be available for purchase from ticket booths, before the first security check-post on roads leading to the Iqbal Stadium as well as at the following locations: Riaz Shahid Chowk, Stadium Road, Umar Masjid DPS School, Jail Road, Main Gate, Commissioner Officer, near Larri Adda.