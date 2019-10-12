close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Pak cricket team to tour Australia next month

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will tour Australia for two Test matches and three T20 Internationals in November this year.

According to a schedule released by Cricket Australia, one of the two Test matches of the series will be a day and night affair to be played in Adelaide with pink ball and it will be a part of the ICC World Test championship.

There will then be back-to-back day-night Tests against Pakistan in Adelaide (from November 29) and then New Zealand in Perth (from December 12) before the traditional MCG and SCG Tests over the holiday period. The Green Shirts will also play three-T20I against the Kiwis during the tour, which are scheduled for November 3, 5 and November 8.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and India are scheduled to visit with the summer of cricket to run from September until late March.

