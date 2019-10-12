close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Resolution moved in PA to remove Sarfraz as Pak captain

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE: A resolution has been moved in the Punjab Assembly to remove Sarfraz Ahmed as captain of Pakistan cricket team after the men in green suffered a 3-0 whitewash in T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s member Malik Zaheer Iqbal, which stated that Sarfraz is not competent to lead the national side as he failed to meet the responsibility. Therefore he should be immediately removed from captaincy and the team should be handed to a responsible and skilled player, who is capable enough to lead the team.

The resolution further demanded an investigation into Pakistan’s whitewash against an inexperienced Sri Lanka team. During the post-match conference after losing the third T20, the skipper admitted that he is responsible for the team’s failure.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports