Resolution moved in PA to remove Sarfraz as Pak captain

LAHORE: A resolution has been moved in the Punjab Assembly to remove Sarfraz Ahmed as captain of Pakistan cricket team after the men in green suffered a 3-0 whitewash in T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s member Malik Zaheer Iqbal, which stated that Sarfraz is not competent to lead the national side as he failed to meet the responsibility. Therefore he should be immediately removed from captaincy and the team should be handed to a responsible and skilled player, who is capable enough to lead the team.

The resolution further demanded an investigation into Pakistan’s whitewash against an inexperienced Sri Lanka team. During the post-match conference after losing the third T20, the skipper admitted that he is responsible for the team’s failure.