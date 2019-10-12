Emma, Delle lead Mystics to WNBA title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Belgium’s Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Elena Delle Donne added 21 as the Washington Mystics rallied for an 89-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday to claim their first WNBA title.
The Sun were in control at halftime of the decisive game-five clash, but they couldn’t hold off league Most Valuable player Delle Donne and Meesseman, who was named MVP of the finals.The score was knotted at 70-70 with less than eight minutes remaining when Meesseman came up with a steal that led to a layup by Natasha Cloud.
