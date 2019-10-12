close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 12, 2019

Emma, Delle lead Mystics to WNBA title

Sports

AFP
October 12, 2019

WASHINGTON: Belgium’s Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Elena Delle Donne added 21 as the Washington Mystics rallied for an 89-78 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday to claim their first WNBA title.

The Sun were in control at halftime of the decisive game-five clash, but they couldn’t hold off league Most Valuable player Delle Donne and Meesseman, who was named MVP of the finals.The score was knotted at 70-70 with less than eight minutes remaining when Meesseman came up with a steal that led to a layup by Natasha Cloud.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports