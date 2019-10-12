Women cricket camp begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan women team’s training camp for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh has been scheduled from October 13 at the Lahore Country Club Muridke.

The purpose of the camp is to prepare the Bangladesh will play three T20I matches and two ODIs in their tour of Lahore, the series starts with the opening T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 26 October. The training camp participants have been selected by the women’s national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of panel.

The players invired for the the training camp are: Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mahmood, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.Meanwhile the players, part of the Pakistan Emerging team, will be available for selection once they return from Sri Lanka.