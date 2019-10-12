close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Action against interest-based practice in Takhtbhai sought

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: The victims of the interest-based business on Friday asked the provincial government to take action against the elements involved in the business.

Some of the victims, pleading anonymity, said that the practice was in full swing in Takhtbhai town, Shergarh, Tordher, Maday Baba, Hathian, Fazalabad, Jhandi and Lundkhwar where respectable people had been deprived of their belongings and properties.

They said the local police were reluctant to take action against the people involved in the practice as they were hand-in-glove with the police. “We did not know about the tactics used in pursuing the interest-based business which started simply from a sale-purchase of a motorcycle and now it has reached to the properties,” a victim revealed.

They said that most of the respectable families had fallen victim to the practice while those who were running the business were playing with the feelings and honour of the victims.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar