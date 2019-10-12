Action against interest-based practice in Takhtbhai sought

TAKHTBHAI: The victims of the interest-based business on Friday asked the provincial government to take action against the elements involved in the business.

Some of the victims, pleading anonymity, said that the practice was in full swing in Takhtbhai town, Shergarh, Tordher, Maday Baba, Hathian, Fazalabad, Jhandi and Lundkhwar where respectable people had been deprived of their belongings and properties.

They said the local police were reluctant to take action against the people involved in the practice as they were hand-in-glove with the police. “We did not know about the tactics used in pursuing the interest-based business which started simply from a sale-purchase of a motorcycle and now it has reached to the properties,” a victim revealed.

They said that most of the respectable families had fallen victim to the practice while those who were running the business were playing with the feelings and honour of the victims.