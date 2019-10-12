Two arrested

PESHAWAR: Two armed robbers snatched Rs450,000 from a shopkeeper in Saddar on Friday but were arrested by police shortly thereafter.

An official said that armed robbers snatched Rs450,000 from the owner of an Easypaisa shop in Ayub Lane. He added that the police in the vicinity chased the robbers and managed to arrest both of them, identified as Abdullah and Jamshed. The cash was also recovered.