PkSF stages protest against student murder

BARA: The Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF), Khyber chapter, on Friday protested the recent killing of a student in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district.

The protesters were led by Awami National Party (ANP) General Sectary for Khyber, Chiragh Afridi, and vice-president Abdul Wahab Afridi. They were carrying banners and placards condemning the murder of Muhammad Kashif Afridi, demanding arrest of the killers and awarding them exemplary punishment.

“The anti-social elements and outlaws have made life a hell for the law-abiding citizens, but the “Misali” (ideal) police of the Khyber district and Levies force have yet to apprehend the murderers of the innocent student,” said a speaker.

The protesters demanded the Khyber administration to arrest the culprits forthwith or else they would stage a sit-in at the Babe-Khyber. It may be mentioned here that unidentified persons had killed Muhammad Kashif Afridi recently when he was returning home from Masjid after offering prayers. Meanwhile, the body of the slain student was exhumed on Friday for carrying out postmortem.