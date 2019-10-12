PML-N workers to join Azadi March: Capt Safdar

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former MNA Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar said on Friday that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) s’ Azadi March would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He believed that the people were fed up with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. “The country has been passing through a critical juncture of its history as inflation and unemployment have reached a record high and the people want to get rid of it at any cost,” he told reporters.

Mohammad Safdar, who is the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that millions of people from across the country would take part in the Azadi March being held in the last week of this month.

“Not only the workers of JUI-F but also of those of PML-N and other opposition parties would join the agitation to send the federal government packing,” he added. He dismissed reports of differences between Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif over participation in the Azadi March. “Both the brothers have rendered great sacrifices for this country. They are on the same page to oust this government,” he added. Also in the day, Mufti Kifayatullah, the district head of JUI-F, addressed a public meeting in Pulrah and urged the people to take part actively in the Azadi March. “God-willing, we will bring this government down,” he vowed.