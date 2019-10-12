Transfers and postings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings/transfers of five BS-18 officers.
According to an official release, the services of Hamidur Rehman (PAS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&A Department, were placed at the disposal of P&D Department.
Khalid Mehmood (PAS BS-18), additional secretary Home & T Affairs Department, was asked to report to the E&A Department. Nasrullah (PAS BS-18) of the P&D Department was posted as additional secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department.
Muhammad Fawad, additional deputy commissioner Swat, was posted as coordinator, PMRU office of CS (OPS). Syed Shah Zeb (PMS BS-18), deputy director office of DG Projects, P&D Department, and under transfer as deputy secretary Sports, was retained as deputy director office of DG Projects P&D Department.
