Transfers and postings

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered postings/transfers of five BS-18 officers.

According to an official release, the services of Hamidur Rehman (PAS BS-18), awaiting posting in E&A Department, were placed at the disposal of P&D Department.

Khalid Mehmood (PAS BS-18), additional secretary Home & T Affairs Department, was asked to report to the E&A Department. Nasrullah (PAS BS-18) of the P&D Department was posted as additional secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department.

Muhammad Fawad, additional deputy commissioner Swat, was posted as coordinator, PMRU office of CS (OPS). Syed Shah Zeb (PMS BS-18), deputy director office of DG Projects, P&D Department, and under transfer as deputy secretary Sports, was retained as deputy director office of DG Projects P&D Department.