Woman commits suicide in Bannu

BANNU: A woman allegedly committed suicide in Bazaar Ahmed Khan in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Thursday night, police said.
Muddassir Khan told the police that his wife committed self-immolation inside the washroom. She was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The motive behind the suicide was stated to be a domestic issue. In another incident, Raza Ali Khan, Sohail and Tufail allegedly stabbed and injured one Muhammad Afzal Khan after an exchange of hot words over a financial dispute in Taji Killay in the limits of Ghuriwala Police Station.
