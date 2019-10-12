Woman commits suicide in Bannu

BANNU: A woman allegedly committed suicide in Bazaar Ahmed Khan in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Thursday night, police said.

Muddassir Khan told the police that his wife committed self-immolation inside the washroom. She was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The motive behind the suicide was stated to be a domestic issue. In another incident, Raza Ali Khan, Sohail and Tufail allegedly stabbed and injured one Muhammad Afzal Khan after an exchange of hot words over a financial dispute in Taji Killay in the limits of Ghuriwala Police Station.