‘Every possible step to be taken for uplift of youth’

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed for the development and uplift of country’s youth as 389,071 students have benefitted from various projects, workshops, trainings and startups under the Ministry of IT during the period from August 2018 to September 2019, says a press release.

Youth are our asset and every possible steps will be taken for their uplift.

He said that youth of Pakistan have great talent and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is fully focusing on the development of youth. He said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is endeavouring to equip youth with IT and digital skills to increase their employability potential. He said that adoption of technology is vital for the uplift and prosperous future of our youth.

According to details, 389,071 youth got benefit from the projects, workshops, startups and trainings launched by the attached departments of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication during the last one year of the present government.