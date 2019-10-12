Strict enforcement of traffic rules demanded

Islamabad : Disciplined traffic would reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow including flow of cargo vehicles, therefore, motorway police should ensure strict implementation of traffic rules to cope with rising traffic rush and promote disciplined traffic. This was said by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while talking to Jamil Hashmi, AIG Motorway Police during his visit to Chamber House.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khalid Chaudhry, Ashfaq Chatha, Ch. Nadeem ud Din, Nadeem Abbasi, Nisar Mirza and others were present at the occasion.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that traffic rush in Islamabad was on the rise and there was need for better planning to improve traffic flow. He said that Motorway Police has emerged as a role model institution due to its good performance and hoped that it would maintain its good image through its smart performance. He said that fines were not enough in case of serious accidents and proactive measures were needed to control them. He said that due to the implementation of new axle load regime, production cost for industry has increased and desired that government should reconsider it. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with Motorway Police in its endeavours aimed at improving traffic system.