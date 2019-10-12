ANF plans mobile app on drugs rehab

Islamabad :The Anti-Narcotics Force will soon launch a mobile application with the name of ‘Zindagi’ to create public awareness of narcotics side-effects and rehabilitation process.

This was revealed by ANF Deputy Director-General Ghulam Qadir while addressing here at International Islamic University (IIU) in a seminar.

A walk was organized in connection with a week-long anti-drugs campaign of IIU and to commemorate the World Mental Health Day.

The official said strict punishments were necessary to check the use of narcotics.

He added that drug addicts must be treated as patients instead of criminals and that they should have access to rehabilitation services. The official also called for the start of awareness campaigns to discourage drug use.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri, who was also in attendance, urged the academia and Islamic scholars to utilize social media for awareness and eradication of the menace of narcotics.

He said religious leaders can play a vital role in eradicating sinful attitudes in society.

The minister asked the media to make people aware of the dangerous results of the use of drugs.

He also elaborated on the role of Mosque in Muslim society.

IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh discussed mental health issues in the society and solution in the light of Islamic teachings. He said Islam stresses on a healthy body and a healthy mind. He also discussed the use of technology and its negative effects on mental health.

The event was addressed by Dr Tahir Khalily, Vice President IIU and a clinical psychologist who briefed about IIU’s efforts for mental health issues.

It was also addressed by Dr. Sohail Hssan, DG Dawah, Dr. Tariq Javed, Students Adviser and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Anwar.

The event was also attended by course participants of Islamic training programmes who were Aima of the armed forces. Earlier, Religious Minister, Deputy DG ANF and the IIU president also lead a walk on anti-drug campaign.