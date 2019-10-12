close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

UE admission

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:University of Education (UE) on Friday said that the university had received more than 111,000 applications for admission to its various campuses and divisions in all 31 programmes.

In a press release, the university vice-chancellor, Dr Rauf-i-Azam, said every year the number of admission seekers to the university was growing at a very rapid rate which spoke of the good reputation earned by the university during the last four years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore