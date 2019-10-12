UE admission

LAHORE:University of Education (UE) on Friday said that the university had received more than 111,000 applications for admission to its various campuses and divisions in all 31 programmes.

In a press release, the university vice-chancellor, Dr Rauf-i-Azam, said every year the number of admission seekers to the university was growing at a very rapid rate which spoke of the good reputation earned by the university during the last four years.