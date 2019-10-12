close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

‘Steps for university status to IPH’

Lahore

October 12, 2019

LAHORE:All the steps would be taken to give university status to the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore and to start new postgraduate courses for MPH and MPhil students.

Measures for improvement in research work would also be taken at the institution. According to a handout, these views were expressed by of IPH Board of Management (BOM) Chairman and former Punjab Governor Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool while presiding over a meeting of the BOM here on Friday.

The meeting also gave approval to start MSc epidemiology and MSc bio-statistics in IPH. Khalid Maqbool said all the procedure must be followed as well as the Health Department should also be consulted. He said basic objective of IPH was to improve and promote public health by strengthening educational and research work and maintaining

quality in every field of work. The BOM also approved upgrade of the nutrition lab.

