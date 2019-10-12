Book banned

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has banned a Class-3 Islamiyat book of a private publisher on the basis of having objectionable and controversial material. According to details, the book “Islamiyat Roshani Equipped with Teachers Guide for Class-3” was developed by South Asian Publications. The objectionable and controversial material was on page 58 and 59. The PCTB banned the book under Section (10) of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Act 2015 and directed book must not be used as textbook, supplementary reading material, reference book or guide at any level in any institution