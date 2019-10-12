Violence against women discussed

LAHORE:An alliance of civil society organisations working to end violence against women held a consultative meeting to address issues related to violence against women and girls in Punjab. The consultative meeting was attended by members of the alliance including Nabeela Shaheen, Bushra Khalique, Salman Abid, Samson Salamat, Irfan Mufti, Umm-e-Laila, Iram Fatima and other prominent women rights activists. The alliance engaged women parliamentarians to discuss the process of legislation on child marriage and demanded the cybercrime bill to be implemented in letter and spirit, make filing complaints against harassment easier for women and effective implementation of the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act. It requested Punjab Assembly to open up a debate on incidents and trends of forced conversions of minor girls of minority communities and legislation to ban forced conversions. It suggested appropriate budget allocations for institutions and ministries focusing on women rights and their empowerment.