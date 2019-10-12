Awareness drive

LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a cleanliness awareness drive in Jamia Masjid Noor at Mustafabad on Friday. An awareness camp was also set up on the premises of the mosque where brochures were distributed among the locals. Moreover, an awareness campaign was also held at Gulistan Colony in which Albayrak officials appealed to the shopkeepers to dump garbage in the waste bags or containers instead of throwing it openly on roads and streets.