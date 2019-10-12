close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Awareness drive

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a cleanliness awareness drive in Jamia Masjid Noor at Mustafabad on Friday. An awareness camp was also set up on the premises of the mosque where brochures were distributed among the locals. Moreover, an awareness campaign was also held at Gulistan Colony in which Albayrak officials appealed to the shopkeepers to dump garbage in the waste bags or containers instead of throwing it openly on roads and streets.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore