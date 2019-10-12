close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Hot weather forecast

Lahore

October 12, 2019

LAHORE:Dry and hot weather was reported in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. However, rain/thunderstorm is expected in a few districts of northwest Balochistan.

