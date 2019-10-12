Hot weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dry and hot weather was reported in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. However, rain/thunderstorm is expected in a few districts of northwest Balochistan.
