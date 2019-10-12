close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

HRCP for recovery of missing poet

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:The case of the disappearance of Mudassar Mahmood Naru, writer and poet, has caused great concern, not only to his family but civil society and the literary community at large. Three literary bodies have passed resolutions concerning his case. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) endorsed their statement and supported all investigation to ensure the safe return of Naru.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore