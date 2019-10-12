Sanitation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The deputy commissioner and the administrator of General Bus Stand visited the bus stand at Badami Bagh on Friday. They checked the situation of cleanliness at the bus stand. The DC appreciated the cleanliness work done by the administration of the bus stand and desired that dengue awareness paintings be made on the buses.
