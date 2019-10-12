close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Sanitation

Lahore

LAHORE:The deputy commissioner and the administrator of General Bus Stand visited the bus stand at Badami Bagh on Friday. They checked the situation of cleanliness at the bus stand. The DC appreciated the cleanliness work done by the administration of the bus stand and desired that dengue awareness paintings be made on the buses.

