MoU to improve Tevta students’ skills

LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences. (LUMS) has joined hands with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) for bringing about improvement in competence and proficiency of Tevta students in the light of LUMS input for the purpose.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed here on Friday by Tevta Chairperson Ali Slaman Siddique and Dr Tahir Raza Shah Andrabi on behalf of the LUMS VC.

Dr Mehreen Noon of LUMS, Tevta Chief Operating Officer Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, LUMS students also attended the event. The MoU provides for the LUMS School of Education (SOE) Faculty to conduct research in this regard in collaboration with Tevta, provide expertise in assessing, developing and designing competence-based tests to evaluate students’ proficiency at the entry and exit level and hold mutually agreed upon training for relevant Tevta stakeholders, etc. Addressing the ceremony, Ali Salman said that Tevta under its new vision aimed at getting placements for its trainees in both local and international job markets through running industrial demand-based courses and ensuring top quality training to make them a readily acceptable product in the market.

He said Tevta was the largest skill provider in the country with its setup spread all across the province up to the tehsil level but, as he joined it about two month back, it transpired that Tevta was functioning merely as a skill provider irrespective of the market response to its trainees. Upon this, a transformation in approach was undertaken which offered solution by focusing on industry’s demand, quality training and ensuring job placement. The MoU with LUMS will serve as a significant step towards realisation of this vision with the input by the quality institution for bridging up the gaps and bringing about improvements according to its recommendations.

Ali Salman said he hoped that the gap analysis and recommendation, thereof, would help Tevta bridge the gaps to make Tevta product a readily acceptable stuff for the job markets. Later, Ali interacted with LUMS students and answered their questions and queries regarding Tevta.