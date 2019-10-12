Police fail to recover two abducted boys

LAHORE:The families of two boys who were kidnapped four days ago have alleged police have failed to make any progress on the case.

The abducted boys' families alleged that police failed to find any clue or information pertaining to their children who had gone missing four days back. They have appealed to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident.

Meanwhile, police confirmed on Thursday that the boys were abducted in the Manga Mandi area, saying they had registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the kidnapping and commenced a search for the children. According to police, ninth-grader Shahzeb and sixth-grader Abdul Rehman, 13, were kidnapped in Manga Mandi's Pir Colony neighbourhood by unidentified persons.

The FIRs were registered on behalf of the kidnapped children’s parents, police added. Security tightened: The security of the mosques, imambarghahs and other religious places remained tight on Friday. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police, including the officials of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.