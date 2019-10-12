CM welcomes Chinese investment

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the vast investment opportunities are available in the country and foreign investors will be fully protected in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Meishang International Group Investment Holding Limited of China led by its Chairman Professor Guo Rongzong who called on the chief minister at the CM office here Friday. The chief minister welcomed Chinese investors' interest and assured them of providing every possible facility.

He directed the departments to submit comprehensive recommendations after analysing the proposals of the delegation and future roadmap should be prepared at the earliest. He said that the PTI government had launched Naya Pakistan Housing programme and work was being done speedily. He added that construction of high-rise buildings had been allowed by the Punjab government and hoped that this would boost economic activities.

Earlier, the delegation expressed keen interest in investment in the housing sector of Punjab. Professor Guo Rongzong showed interest in investing in the construction of low-cost houses for low-income families and said that they wanted to construct two lakh such houses in Punjab. Director and Overseas Project President Michael Tu, Overseas Project Manager Sean Crawford and Secretary Samuel Li were part of the delegation.

People’s problems: Usman Buzdar has said the people’s problems are being solved on a priority basis. He said this during a meeting with people who came from different districts at his office here. The chief minister listened to their problems and issued instructions for the solution. Talking on the occasion, he pointed out that resources were given to a few cities and remote areas were ignored in the past. The policy of ensuring composite development of the province was violated and remote areas were kept deprived of development process through a specific agenda of then government, he added.

He said the people’s problems were compounded due to wrong policies of the previous rulers and a specific segment of the society became richer at the expense of the common man. Usman Buzdar said that this cruel system of the past had no place in new Pakistan. "We work hard and perform instead of lip-service," he added.

He said that new Pakistan was composed of a new approach and the passion to build the country with a renewed spirit and no one would be allowed to hinder the agenda of change. The chief minister said that the health sector was priority of the Punjab government and pointed out that nine new hospitals were being constructed in the province after many decades. Similarly, emergencies of 100 Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals were being upgraded where trauma facility would also be available, he said and added Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among people to ensure better healthcare facilities.

condolences: Usman Buzdar condoled the death of veteran politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki. In a condolence message issued here Friday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.