Bernal, Roglic clash in season-ending Giro di Lombardia

MILAN: Tour de France champion Egan Bernal and Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic have carried their fine form into this week’s Italian classics culminating in Saturday’s (today’s) season-ending Giro di Lombardia.

Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz has pulled out of the fifth and final ‘Monument’ one-day classic race, but Bernal and Roglic will be looking to cap their season with a first win in the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’.

Bernal claimed his first victory in Italy in Thursday’s Gran Piemonte semi-classic race, having finished sixth in the Milano-Torino and ninth at the Giro dell’Emilia earlier in the week.

“I’m happy with my condition ahead of Il Lombardia,” said Colombian Bernal, who finished ahead of compatriot and fellow Team Ineos rider Ivan Ramiro Sosa.

“This victory brings me a lot of emotions, especially here, 10km away from where I used to live when I came to Europe for racing,” said Bernal, who crossed the line alone at the Sanctuary of Oropa, the scene of Italian rider Marco Pantani’s Giro d’Italia stage victory in 1999.

Slovenian Roglic, 29, was also in fine form winning the Tre Valli Varesine and Giro dell’Emilia with Canada’s Michael Woods getting his first win of the season in the Milano-Torino, which finished on a steep climb to the Superga Basilica on Wednesday.