FIFA bans former Afghan official for hiding abuse

LAUSANNE: FIFA on Friday banned a former general secretary of the Afghanistan Football Federation for five years for covering up sexual abuse of female players.

Sayed Aghazada was found guilty of failing to “report and prevent” former federation president Keramuudin Karim from carrying out repeated acts of sexual assault between 2013 and 2018. FIFA banned Karim for life from all football-related activity at both the national and international level in June.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that Mr Aghazada was aware of this abuse and had the duty to report and prevent it according to the FIFA Code of Ethics,” read a statement from FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee.

In addition to the suspension Aghazada was fined 10,000 Swiss francs. FIFA’s statement added: “The FIFA Ethics Committee is still looking into the allegations that have been made against other individuals in connection to the same investigation and to their positions as football officials.”