Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

BPL teams must field a 140-plus quick: BCB

Sports

October 12, 2019

DHAKA: Each of the seven Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) teams for the upcoming season of the T20 tournament must have an overseas quick bowler who bowls above 140kph and a leg-spinner, who has to bowl four overs in each game, the Bangladesh Cricket Board director Mahbubul Anam has announced.

Each team must also have an overseas coach, physiotherapist and trainer, while local coaches can only work as assistants to the head coaches. Anam also said that each team must appoint a BCB director as the team director.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the order about the 140kph quick bowler and leg-spinner has come from the Bangladesh team management.

“BCB wants this BPL to be about improving Bangladesh’s cricketers in T20s, so we want to make sure that our batsmen and bowlers get enough opportunities [against quicks and legspinners], something that was not possible when it was a franchise-based BPL,” Anam said.

