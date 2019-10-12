Inam leaves for Doha, eyeing gold at World Beach Games

KARACHI: Eyeing gold Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Friday left for Doha to feature in the inaugural ANOC World Beach Games slated to begin in Qatar’s capital on Saturday (today).

Inam, two-time world beach wrestling champion, will compete in the 90 kilogramme competitions. Inam is the only Pakistani athlete who has qualified for the World Beach Games. Pakistan also made an effort to qualify for these Games in handball but could not do so, failing to impress in the Asian Beach Handball Championships in China last June.

Inam is accompanied by the secretary of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar as manger cum coach. Despite having retained world title in Turkey in 2018, Inam had to feature in the qualifiers for the World Beach Games. He earned the seat by finishing with a silver medal in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Brazil early this year.

“I prepared with whatever facilities and resources I had. God Almighty will make things easy for me,” Inam told ‘The News’ hours before flying out of Lahore for Doha.

“PWF has always been supportive. I had a training camp, carrying four wrestlers, for 20 days, arranged by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

“You know these are World Games in which the best athletes compete. So the event is very tough. But I have prepared. If the nation keeps me in prayers then I will succeed and will win gold,” said Inam, who won won World Beach Wrestling Championships titles in 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, PWF Secretary Arshad said that Inam would live up to the billing. “Inam has prepared well. I am very much hopeful that he will win gold,” Arshad told this correspondent.

Inam, due to financial issues, missed beach wrestling world series in Ukraine and Croatia in August and September, respectively, which could have helped him prepare better for the big event in Doha.

Inam has been the most impressive of Pakistani wrestlers over the years. He also plans to feature in many 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. The World Beach Games will be formally opened on Saturday (today).

The Games, earlier, were scheduled to take place in San Diego in the United States but were shifted to Doha. Unable to find private sponsorship to help cover a 20 million dollars budget, San Diego lost the 14-sport event.

As many as 1240 athletes from 97 nations are set to compete in 16 different disciplines in Doha which will also host on October 17 the association of national Olympic committees (ANOC) General Assembly meeting.