Gunathilaka says seniors’ place in jeopardy after T20 wins in Pakistan

LAHORE: Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka has said the team that defeated Pakistan in the T20 series was not a B team as only a few of the regular members chose not to visit the country.

“A lot of people in Pakistan said this is our second team. It’s not our second team at all, only a few players didn’t come. Kusal [Perera] was injured, Angelo [Mathews] was not in the last T20I squad. If you’re talking about T20Is, only Dickwella and Malinga played the last T20 among the players that didn’t come,” he said in an interview. “So how can you say this is a B team? You can’t ask for more. We beat the No. 1 team in the world. This is our first team,” he added.

He said the tour was beneficial for Sri Lankan cricket. “This team is getting strong because everyone has to fight for their places. “The good thing is some players got good opportunities from this series, and they showed what they could do for Sri Lanka and world cricket. For example, Bhanuka came into this side, and scored a well-made 30 and took a good catch. And then Rajapaksa played a good innings. If the big players had come, they might not have got these chances,” said Gunathilaka.

Very little was known about most of the players who did make the trip after all. Sri Lanka’s T20I captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had both made their feelings clear at being described as second-tier in pointed remarks at press conferences, and Gunathilaka confirmed the determination to show how wide of the mark that framing was gave them an extra little bit of motivation.

Gunathilaka said the surprising results in the T20I series might convince players who chose not to tour this time to make the trip for a future Test series simply for fear of losing their place in the side. Strong performances by players in Pakistan mean many sitting at home could miss out on upcoming tours, and find their place in the side suddenly under threat, he added.

“I don’t think some of the senior players will go to Australia now because of this performance. And so the senior players might be scared for their pl aces, and some of them might come [for a Test series]. At least 12-13 players from this side might go to Australia, that’s what the selectors said. Those players that came and did well, they have to give them another chance. If not, it’s very unfair. Those who didn’t come, as Asantha [de Mel, the selector] was saying, their place is just not sure anymore in the team. After all, these players performed better than the Sri Lanka side did in the New Zealand series.”

Gunathilaka believes the combination of a hungry, talented team and a glistening opportunity formed a cocktail much too strong for an arguably complacent Pakistan. “I think we played fearless cricket. We didn’t have anything to lose when we got here. Sometimes when we play our full side, Angelo, Malinga, Kusal Mendis, we think we must win this game. We are scared to lose. But I never worry about that too much. People will always say bad things if you lose, and if you win, they’ll say good things. It’s like that everywhere. If you think about those things, you can’t be a cricketer, you can’t be an athlete.

“The speciality of this team is no one thought about their future when they played this series. No one was thinking, ‘oh I have to go to Australia, I have to perform this match. If I don’t perform I might not get selected.’ Players didn’t think about that, they just thought about this series. That’s what made the difference. They weren’t thinking about the World T20. We have 8-9 months; you don’t know what will happen. You might get injured, you might fail. But some players think one year ahead, and I don’t think like that. Not us.”