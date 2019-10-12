Student unions

This refers to the editorial 'IJT violence' (September 29). Educational institutions are meant for studies and building the character of students to make them future leaders of Pakistan.There is a big difference between past unions and present-day unions.Union leaders used to help poor students and their activities revolved around students' issues.These days unions have deep linkages with political parties and try to impose their respective agendas.

Banning unions is not the permanent solution, just one union in one institution is the solution and their activities must be restricted to welfare and proper education to all with good discipline and not politicking failing which our efforts shall prove to be counter-productive. These activities have resulted in the fragmentation of society. The law of the land should not only be obeyed but people should have a fear of taking the law in their hands. No individual or group has the right to interfere with the privacy of any individual; this must be curbed with the strongest force as per law.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi