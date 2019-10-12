Genuine learning

To make our students critical thinkers, we will have to do away with the traditional teaching materials and teaching techniques sooner than later. Generally, both teachers and learners rely heavily on textbooks, to the exclusion of resorting to reference books. One-way traffic in the classroom wreaks havoc with the entire teaching process. Then, private publishing companies further deteriorate the situation by producing 'guide books' for each and every subject. The availability of ready-made notes in the market proves to be a big stumbling block in the way of the creativity of the students. Private publishers should revisit their policy of preparing helping books for students.

The major subjects which help open the minds of the students include Urdu, History and English. At least, in these subjects outlines should be given to the teachers who in turn should prepare relevant materials by themselves and students should be tasked to prepare presentations by consulting prescribed reference books. In the same way, teachers should also teach science subjects in a way to awaken the curiosity of the learners. It goes without saying that students are the main stakeholders as far as classroom instructions are concerned. Involving them in the lesson makes the learning process worthwhile. They should be given ample opportunities to share their ideas during the lesson. It is the only way forward to discourage cramming and promoting genuine learning.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali