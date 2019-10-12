close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Hostel needed

Newspost

 
Students from remote areas are studying at University Law College, Quetta. They are facing immense troubles due to the unavailability of a hostel in the college. Most of the students belong to poor families and they can't afford to stay in a private hostel. The governor of Balochistan is requested to direct the university administration to provide a hostel facility to the students.

Javaid Dashti

Quetta

