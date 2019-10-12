Hostel needed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Students from remote areas are studying at University Law College, Quetta. They are facing immense troubles due to the unavailability of a hostel in the college. Most of the students belong to poor families and they can't afford to stay in a private hostel. The governor of Balochistan is requested to direct the university administration to provide a hostel facility to the students.
Javaid Dashti
Quetta
