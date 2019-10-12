close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Failures

This refers to the article ‘Neither half empty, nor half full, the glass is leaking’ (Oct 11) which is an excellent piece of work in highlighting the state of the economy. The fact is that we are facing failure on all fronts, whether it is economy, governance, administrative restructuring, judicial reforms, police revamping, academic revolution, effective accountability etc. The country seems at a standstill and nothing is moving forward.

Basically, a poor team is impeding progress in various directions. When leaders shy away from listening to saner voices, failure becomes all-encompassing.

Huma Arif

Karachi

