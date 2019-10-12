Robber killed as accomplices open fire during bid to loot shop

A suspected robber was killed while a shopkeeper injured when a group of robbers were attempting to rob a general store in Korangi on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at the general store located in C Area in Korangi No 2 within the jurisdiction of the Zaman Town police station. Police said six men on three motorcycles came to the store and attempted to loot cash and other valuables from the shopkeeper, Ibrahim. On the shopkeeper’s raising a hue and cry, the robbers resorted to firing, killing one of their own companions on the spot and injuring the shopkeeper. Police claimed to have found a pistol the dead suspect.

Zaman Town station House Officer Babar Hameed said that police were trying to obtain footage from a CCTV camera installed at the shop.

He added that the body of the suspected robber was moved to a morgue after the completion of medico-legal formalities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The shopkeeper’s condition was out of danger, according to doctors.

A case has been registered while an investigation is underway. Although a targeted operation spearheaded by the paramilitary force has been going on in Karachi since 2013, the crime graph in constantly rising.