Eight-year-old boy perishes due to electrocution

An eight-year-old boy died of electrocution in District Central on Friday. According to police, the incident took place near Al-Falah Masjid located in Block H, North Nazimabad, within the jurisdiction of the Hyderi police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The family claimed that Muhammad Rizwan, son of Ramzan, received an electric shock as he touched a live wire on a K-Electric pole while he was playing in the street.

In a press statement issued following the death of the minor boy, the KE said it was grieved over the unfortunate incident that took place in North Nazimabad, and sympathised with the affected family.

A vehicle collided with a street light pole that fell on KE’s overhead wires, causing damage to them. Upon receiving information, the power supply to the area was suspended immediately and rapid response teams of the power utility reached the scene to carry out the necessary repairs.

Through its public safety messages, the KE cautions residents to keep a safe distance from electrical infrastructure, especially downed power lines, and to keep a close watch on children and the elderly.

Customers are also requested to immediately report any power hazards by reaching out to its call centre through the KE’s helpline 118 or via social media platforms.